When: Manor Township supervisors meeting, April 6.

What happened: The board approved a resolution to extend the collection of 2020 real estate taxes at the request of the county because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Details: There will be no penalties for taxes received after April 30 and before a deadline to be set later by the county. A proposed date is Dec. 31.

Impact: Manager Ryan Strohecker said he doesn’t see the extension as a big deal because the township gets 90% of its taxes before April 30. There is no word on whether school taxes will be extended.

Other happenings: The board approved a resolution for a declaration of disaster emergency, as other municipalities have done since mid-March. The board also adopted a COVID-19 response policy.

Attendance: With two board members participating by phone, the remaining board members and other township officials were able to conduct business seated six feet apart. The doors to the building and the meeting room were propped open, and the recording secretary maintained the sign-in sheet to reduce unnecessary contact. The board wrapped up all business in less than 15 minutes.