When: Manor Township supervisors meeting, Nov. 5.

What happened: Township Manager Ryan Strohecker presented the draft 2021 budget, which calls for no tax increase and no debt load. The board will vote Dec. 7 to advertise the budget for final adoption.

Why it’s important: Strohecker briefly discussed major accomplishments with the proposed $6.17 million spending plan, which is available for public review. Reserves were used to balance the budget without raising taxes.

Budget highlights: Approximately two-thirds of the township’s income is derived from taxes, including transfer taxes, real property tax and earned income tax. This is the third year in a row the township is able to complete storm sewer projects under the state’s municipal separate storm sewer system pollution prevention program requirements. The township anticipated a $130,000 loss that will be made up by federal coronavirus aid.

Expenses: Police and other salaries account for the largest share of expenditures. However, the cost of police insurance and the pension plan have gone down, Strohecker said.

Other happenings: Township officials stated they have officially completed the rail trail gap study, with a short-term solution to connect the Enola Low Grade trail to the Northwest Lancaster County River Trail in Columbia for bicyclists and walkers.