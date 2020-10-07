When: Manor Township supervisors meeting, Oct. 5.

What happened: A large group of well-wishers emerged from the lobby and front patio of the township building for the ceremonial promotions of two township police officers. Matthew Wolf was promoted to the position of Manor Township police sergeant, and Andrew Long was promoted to corporal.

Background: Wolf has served in the department for 24 years, while Long has served for three years. Chief Todd Graeff said Wolf and Long are “both great officers” who went through a thorough vetting process.

Why it’s important: The vote follows two recent occasions when the board met in executive sessions to discuss personnel matters.

Other happenings: The board discussed regulations pertaining to outdoor advertising following a presentation by local business owner Ryan Miller. Township officials agreed the township’s billboard restrictions are “archaic” and promised to have upcoming vote on an ordinance change.

At issue: Miller and his attorney, Troy Rider, are seeking to change the township’s “dwell times” on electronic billboard ads from every hour to every 10 seconds to conform with those adopted by other local municipalities. Miller owns two billboards in the township and emphasized his intention to concentrate on local businesses. n Also: The ordinance change would permit the township to display Amber alerts and other public service announcements. Graeff said there are no known safety issues based on transitional billboards such as those Miller proposes.