A Manor Township man has been charged with multiple felony, misdemeanor and summary citations after he led police on a chase that ended in both the man and an officer being shocked by a Taser, police said.

The charges against Ayele Nago, 48, include aggravated assault, disarming a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, and fleeing or eluding law enforcement.

According to Manor Township police, Nago was driving on Ironstone Ridge Road at 7:15 p.m. Monday when he turned onto Charlestown Road without stopping at a posted stop sign. At that point, an officer activated his lights and siren and pursued the vehicle, police said.

The vehicle continued without stopping, driving through a red traffic light, into oncoming traffic multiple times during the chase and eventually stopped in the 100 block of Sutherland Road, police said. Nago’s address is listed on that same block.

Once stopped, Nago got out of the car without being told to, walked away and then came back to the car, where he listened to the officer and faced his vehicle, police said.

An officer put a hand on Nago’s back, warning him that if he moved, the officer would use a Taser, police said. Nago pushed off the car and faced the officer, and the officer used his Taser, which had no impact, police said.

The officer used his Taser again, sending Nago to the ground, where the officer tried to arrest him, according to police. A struggle ensued and the Taser was activated a third time, shocking both the officer and Nago, police said.

Nago was eventually arrested after another officer arrived, according to charging documents.