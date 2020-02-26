A Manor Township man pistol-whipped a woman and made threats about killing people on Feb. 22, according to Manor Township police.

Juan Manuel Torres Jr., 33, of the 200 block of Harvard Avenue, and the woman got into an argument over how Torres was treating a young dog in the house, police said.

Torres kicked a hole in the drywall, police said, went and got a pistol and put the gun to the woman's temple and said that if the dog bites him again, he was going to shoot the dog.

Police said that he eventually put the pistol down and grabbed a shotgun, making threats about killing people.

Later, Torres became angry again and ordered the woman to a room in the house, police said.

When Torres walked into the room, the woman was pointing a gun at him, according to police. Torres turned around and told the woman to shoot him in the back so that she couldn't claim self defense.

He then charged her, took the gun and pistol-whipped her.

The woman used a watch to message her mother to call for help, police said, and when an officer knocked on the door, he heard a man say, "it's the cops, don't answer the door."

A woman eventually answered the door holding a rag on her face and told the officer that the man in the house "did it," police said.

Torres was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of simple assault, intimidation of a witness and disorderly conduct, police said.

He is in Lancaster County Prison after failing to post $35,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 5, according to online court documents.

No attorney was listed for Torres in court documents.

