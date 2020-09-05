A man who was in critical condition after being shot in Lancaster city on Wednesday, Sept. 2, has died, according to Lancaster city police.

The man was identified as William Deliz, 23, of Manor Township, police said.

In the initial police release said that the man was 33 years old.

No arrests have been made, but police said it "does not appear to be a random act of violence." The investigation is ongoing.

Deliz was taken to Lancaster General Hospital in a private vehicle around 1:23 a.m. on Wednesday, police said.

After talking to the people who drove him to the hospital, officers learned the shooting happened in the 500 block of East End Avenue, according to police. He was with a group of other people when the shooting happened, police said.

The people told police that they found Deliz near the intersection of East King and Ann streets.

Officers investigating the scene found spent shell casings and blood at the crime scene, police said.

Deliz was unable to talk to officers at the hospital, according to police. He was in critical condition when he arrived.

Investigators have reviewed video surveillance footage from around the areas and interviewed witnesses, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster city police at 717-735-3301 or Lancaster Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913. People can also send tips by texting "LANCS" and a message to 847411. All tipsters can remain anonymous.

