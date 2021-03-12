A Manor Township man has been charged with sexually assaulting a young girl sometime between 2012 and 2014, Manor Township police announced Wednesday.

Paul Woolery, 50, was charged on Feb. 25 after a yearlong investigation, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Woolery sexually assaulted a girl between the ages of 4 and 6 years old at a home on Brandywine Road in Manor Township, according to the affidavit. The assault happened between 2012 and 2014, police said.

The girl said she pretended to sleep during the assault because she was "scared and didn't know what to do," according to the affidavit.

She was interviewed in February 2020, police said.

Woolery was charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor for sexual offenses and corruption of minors — all felonies. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person less than 13, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. April 21 at District Judge Joshua Keller's office.

Woolery is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.

A secretary for attorney Douglas Cody, who is representing Woolery, according to court documents, said that the attorney wouldn't have a comment on the case.