A 51-year-old Manor Township man was charged after an investigation showed that he had child pornography on his computer and uploaded images to Google, Manor Township police said.

Paul McMillan, of the 1000 block of Williamsburg Road, was charged on Sept. 9 following an investigation after officers received tip on June 5, police said.

Lancaster County District Attorney's Office's Digital Forensics Unit received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) about suspected child pornography being uploaded to Google.

The tip indicated Google became aware of "apparent child pornography" uploaded around 9:17 p.m. on March 28, police said.

A search warrant for McMillan's address was served on Aug. 13, police said. During the search, McMillan admitted that he had searched terms like "young women" and "first time" on his laptop, police said.

Police said they found six images on his computer – three of nude children, and three of children depicting indecent contact.

McMillian is facing charges of child pornography, dissemination of photos or films depicting child sex acts and criminal use of a communication facility. He met with police on Sept. 9 for arraignment and is free after bail was set at $150,000 unsecured, police said.

McMillian is required to check in with bail administration weekly and has a preliminary hearing with District Judge Joshua Keller on Oct. 16.

