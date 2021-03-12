A Manor Township man was charged for sexually assaulting a young girl sometime between 2012 to 2014, according to Manor Township police.

Paul Woolery, 50, was charged on Feb. 25 after a year-long investigation, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Woolery sexually assaulted a girl between the ages of 4-6 years old at his house in the 500 block of Brandywine Road in Lancaster, according to the affidavit. The assault happened between 2012-2014.

The girl said that she pretended to sleep during the assault because she was "scared and didn't know what to do," according to the affidavit.

She was interviewed in February 2020, police said.

Woolery was charged with aggravated indecent assault of a child, unlawful contact with a minor for sexual offenses and corruption of minors — all felonies. He was also charged with a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a person less than 13, according to court documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10 a.m. on April 21 at District Judge Joshua Keller's office.

Woolery is free on $50,000 unsecured bail.

A secretary for attorney Douglas Cody, who is repressing Woolery, according to court documents, said that the attorney wouldn't have a comment on the case.