Manor Township has fired its police chief of more than 15 years without explanation.

The board of supervisors announced Todd Graeff’s termination, effective immediately, at a meeting Monday night. Graeff, who was hired as chief in 2007, had been placed on leave in September for reasons the township didn’t disclose.

The supervisors voted unanimously to fire Graeff. They declined to say whether the former chief will receive a pension. He had been paid a salary of $111,706.

Township manager Ryan Strohecker, reached after the meeting Monday night, said Graeff’s firing does not involve the mishandling of taxpayer money. Reached this morning, he would not disclose why the supervisors fired Graeff, saying he could not comment on personnel matters.

“We recognize as a township this a big deal and it makes for a big story, but at the same time, this is difficult for our police department,” Strohecker said.

A telephone message left on a phone number listed for a Todd Graeff was not immediately returned this morning.

Supervisors Chairman Brandon Clark announced Graeff’s termination after meeting in a private, executive session with the board for 30 minutes.

Speaking after the announcement, two former township police officers, James Reever and Randy Herman, urged the board to consider hiring the next chief from within the 19-office department.

"Rest assured, this board is committed to vetting the next chief," Clark said.

Strohecker said the township will begin a search for a new chief, but there is no rush. Lt. Kimberly Geyer has served as acting police chief since Graeff was placed on leave.

“We’re willing to take whatever time is necessary to put the right person in place,” Strohecker said.

During the same executive session, the supervisors discussed and approved the retirement of police Sgt. Matthew Wolf. Strohecker said Graeff’s termination and Wolf’s retirement are unrelated.

Graeff, a former police officer in Berks County's Muhlenberg Township, had been reprimanded by the Pennsylvania Ethics Commission in 2008 for taking a 2003 college course in Ireland that he claimed was work-related but wasn't, according to newspaper records.

Muhlenberg Township paid $1,500 toward the $2,700 tuition, plus about $2,000 in salary while Graeff was in Ireland. Graeff agreed to settle the matter by paying the state $3,464.14 later that year.

Manor Township officials told LNP | LancasterOnline at the time they were aware of the matter but said "politics" played a role in the confidential complaint that triggered the probe.

Recently, Graeff appeared with county prosecutors at a news conference for the arrest in the 1975 murder of Lindy Sue Biechler.

Graeff had been chosen for the position from among 24 applicants to be only the third police chief ever in Manor Township. Upon his hiring, he said he intended to hire more officers, increase community policing and bring the department "into the 21st Century" on all fronts.

"Not that they weren't there," he said in a 2007 profile, "but I want to make sure that we're there ... in our philosophy, our equipment and everything of the sort.

"I'm not saying it's a broken ship or anything like that," he said. "I just want to expand on what's already there, maybe fine-tune a few things. ... I think it's a great department, officer-wise."

Graeff, who grew up in Bernville, northwest of Reading, had been a lieutenant in Berks County's Muhlenberg Township. He decided to go into law enforcement, he told LNP | LancasterOnline at the time, while in the U.S. Army in his early 20s.

He spent four years on active duty, three of them with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, N.C., and spent a year along the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea. He also served two years in the Army Reserves.

LNP | LancasterOnline staff writer Dan Nephin contributed to this report.