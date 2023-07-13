It was a drill — not the real thing — but Thursday’s active shooter training still kicked up the adrenaline for the police officers who took part.

The four Manor Township officers gathered outside Manor Middle School’s main entrance had purposefully been told minimal details.

Over the scanner: An upset parent, armed with a gun, had shown up at the school. One call, presumably from inside the school; nothing more.

The officers assembled in a diamond formation and entered the building through the front door, choosing to go left, toward the administrative offices, at Sgt. Trish Mazur’s suggestion.

Airsoft guns — for safety — at the ready, Mazur and three officers cautiously advanced down a hallway to an open room. The point officer entered, checking the room while the two side officers covered him, and the rear officer focused on potential trouble from behind.

“Clear!”

Another room was locked.

“Locked!”

After repeating those steps and determining the threat wasn’t down that hallway, the officers turned back.

Now in the atrium, they heard a muffled shot.

The diamond proceeded toward where the sound seemed to have emanated. They entered the cafeteria. To the left, a man with a pistol.

An officer shoots. Threat neutralized.

Developing skills, but hoping never to need

Active shooter trainers Tom McGarrity and Terry Wealand broke down the drill.

“You see how easily the sound is distorted and kind of muddies the waters a little bit? And you guys are moving down the hallway, moving toward the sound of gunfire, looking for the threat,” said McGarrity, a Harrisburg police lieutenant. “The chaos that you’re gonna encounter, that’s part of making an accurate determination with limited information, with all that sensory overload … You guys did well, did what we wanted you to do.”

Wealand, a Harrisburg police captain, went over what would happen next: Security. Immediate action plan. Medical.

For these four officers, and a dozen more, mostly from the Manor and Millersville police departments (Blue Rock Fire Rescue was also on hand), the drill would be one of several simulations they would go through Thursday afternoon. The simulations followed brief instruction based on the Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training program developed at Texas State University.

“In order for you to learn, you have to do what we’re teaching. So I can go over the theories and everything on the PowerPoint. I could bore you for about an hour. Some people pick it up. Some people don’t, because people learn different ways. But we would rather have people out actually doing this,” Wealand said.

Mazur, one of the four officers in the diamond, said afterward that the department previously had in-house training, but nothing as large-scale as Thursday’s program.

“God forbid, if it ever comes live, we have the training and the mindset to know what we are doing. This is as real as we can get it,” Mazur said. “It’s adrenaline. It’s training. That’s what we need to do in case we ever would get a call here.”

Colin Cleary, who was hired as Manor’s police chief in March, said while the Penn Manor School District was generous in offering the school for the training, the skills the officers drilled on could be used anywhere.

“We’re preparing for something, developing skills, that we hope we never have to use,” Cleary said.

Cleary said school being in summer recess gave him the opportunity, and he was able to offer the training for free because he and Wealand worked together in Harrisburg years ago.

“They’re important team-building exercises. They’re important technical exercises. And this gives us the best of both worlds,” Cleary said. “We’re training in a building that we may actually have to take some action in — and hopefully never — but we may. But we’re also blending in: We have officers that never met each other before today.”

Cleary, who moved to Manor Township, said police owe such training to residents.

“We owe a swift, certain response to whatever threats we’re presented with, and it’s up to us to develop our skills to meet that,” Cleary said.