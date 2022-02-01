A Manor Township man kept more than a dozen images of child pornography on a school-issued laptop and other electronic devices, later trading them with others online, according to Manor Township police.

Kaden Glen Faus Allison, 18, stored the files on two iPhones and a Lenovo laptop that was issued to him by the Penn Manor School District, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Allison traded the files with others using cloud storage devices and would “take requests” from people looking for indecent images of children in certain age ranges, police said.

At least 20 such images were found on Allison’s electronic devices when police searched his home in the 900 block of Walnut Hill Road on Dec. 15. The images were kept on his devices between August and December 2021, according to the affidavit.

Allison admitted to using Discord and Google to find and view the images, which primarily consisted of pictures of naked elementary school-aged children and videos of underage girls stripping.

Investigators began looking into Allison after receiving a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children task force that child pornography had been uploaded from an IP address later traced to his home.

One of the email addresses used to upload the images had a domain name belonging to the Penn Manor School District.

Allison was charged Monday with four counts of child pornography and one count each of criminal use of a communication facility and disseminating photos of child sex acts.

An attorney was not listed for Allison in court documents.

Judge Joshua Keller set Allison’s bail at $50,000 Monday afternoon, court records show. He is currently free on unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.