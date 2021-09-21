A man assaulted a person with a metal wrench Saturday morning, then fled the scene, according to Manor Township police.

Justin Allen Warner, 43, of Manor Township, was charged with aggravated assault and terroristic threats.

Warner approached a man with the wrench, saying “I’m going to kill you” while swinging it down at him during a disturbance at his residence the 2900 block of Charleston Road at 6:38 a.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause. The man stumbled as he retreated backwards, giving Warner time to strike him at the crown of his head.

Warner then ran toward a vehicle parked in the rear of his residence nearby and fled, police said. Officers arrived at the scene to find the 41-year-old man covered in blood.

Witnesses told investigators they saw Warner stab the man with what they believed was a large “’Rambo’-type knife,” though Warner later said the weapon was a 10-inch adjustable metal wrench.

The man was later taken to Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital to be treated for a concussion, swelling and several bloody lacerations to his head as a result of the assault.

Warner’s phone was pinged after his social media posts and text messages to his girlfriend after the attack led investigators to believe he was an immediate danger to himself, according to the affidavit. Warner was found in an apartment elsewhere in the 2900 block of Charlestown Road and arrested.

Warner told police he drove away from the scene to a garage down the street, leaving the wrench inside the vehicle, police said. The wrench was recovered just before 8 p.m.

Warner was confined to Lancaster County Prison on Sunday after he was unable to post a $250,000 bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Joshua Keller on Sept. 28.