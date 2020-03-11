A Manor Township man stole thousands of dollars from his employer, Metro Express on Old Philadelphia Pike, according to East Lampeter Township police.

Barry Leed Jr., 44, of the 1900 block of Temple Avenue, took $4,260 in cash for personal use over several months, police said.

Police said they were alerted in July by the pizza shop owner, who reported that he was missing several bank deposits over a course of several months.

Leed was charged with felony theft by unlawful taking. He was released on $15,000 unsecured bail, according to police.

He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 24, according to online court documents.

