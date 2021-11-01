A man pointed a loaded gun at a woman while assaulting her, also destroying thousands of dollars’ worth of her electronics in the process, according to Manor Township police.

Darrion Nathaniel Deleon, 21, of Manor Township, was charged with robbery, false imprisonment, two counts of simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, criminal mischief, theft and harassment.

Deleon first starting assaulting the woman around 6 p.m. on Oct. 24, pinning her down multiple times on the floor, on a bed and in a kitchen over the course of about two hours at his residence in the 700 block of Millersville Road, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Deleon also hit and slapped the woman, then grabbed her by the chin and spit on her face.

The woman was unable to leave after Deleon forcefully took her house keys and $700 iPhone and fled around 10 p.m., police said.

Deleon returned to the residence at 7:41 a.m. the following day, this time with a loaded 9mm handgun which he pointed at the woman’s chest while trying to take away her laptop, according to the affidavit. Deleon pushed the woman to the ground again and began hitting her, then took her cellphone and threw it outside.

Deleon then strong-armed the $2,000 laptop from the woman’s hands and broke it by throwing it to the ground.

Deleon is free on $75,000 unsecured bail, court records show. He will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on Nov. 10.