A Manor Township man was found with more than 100 images of child porn he found online, storing them on electronics he kept at home, according to Manor Township police.

Charles H. Rahe, 85, kept the images on at least six different electronic devices at his residence in the 2000 block of Stonemill Road between April and October 2021, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The 101 pictures and seven videos, many which depicted nude children or juveniles performing sexual acts, were found during a search of Rahe’s home on Oct. 7, police said. Rahe admitted to having seen the images, telling police he would view child porn online and save it on his electronics.

Rahe found the images online using common child pornography search terms, according to the affidavit.

When asked if he had ever seen child pornography, Rahe told investigators he “probably have seen some in the past,” police said.

In online conversations with others, Rahe described having a particular attraction to children between the ages of 8 and 16, and that he wanted to have “a real one” but was “too chicken,” according to the affidavit. Rahe also said in the conversations that he didn’t want to be “a Sandusky,” referring to Jerry Sandusky, a former Penn State football coach who was later found guilty of sexually abusing young boys.

Investigators began looking into Rahe after receiving a cybertip in June that child pornography had been shared from an IP address later traced back to his home.

Rahe was charged Jan. 26 with three counts of child pornography and one count each of disseminating photos of child sex acts and criminal use of a communication facility.

A representative at the office of Adam Louis Szilagy, Rahe’s attorney, declined a request for comment.

Rahe, who has not been arrested, will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Joshua Keller on Feb. 10, court records show.