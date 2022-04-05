Criminal charges have been filed against the man accused of putting stickers protesting Joe Biden and the price of gas on fuel pumps at a Turkey Hill last week. Video of the commotion and arrest were shared on social media.

Thomas Richard Glazewski, 54, of Manor Township, was charged Monday with resisting arrest — a misdemeanor — along with disorderly conduct, harassment and criminal mischief — all summary offenses.

Glazewski was arrested Thursday after causing a commotion at the Turkey Hill at 1503 Columbia Ave., East Hempfield Township. The incident was caught on video and shared to social media.

Aaron Philips recorded the arrest and posted it to his Facebook page, where as of Tuesday, it had been shared more than 2,300 times. The video shows Glazewski yelling "I did that. I did that. That's what I did," and pointing to several stickers of Joe Biden with the caption, "I did that" affixed to the pump.

A Turkey Hill employee told police Glazewski sprayed the stickers with clear coat or something to make them more difficult to remove, according to charging documents.

Online court documents do not list an attorney for Glazewski. Efforts to contact him by phone Tuesday were not successful.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 26 before District Judge Brian Chudzik.