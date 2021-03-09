A Manor Township intersection will have new stop sign installed later this week, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced.

Northbound traffic along Central Manor Road, or Route 3017, will be met with a new flashing red stop sign at Anchor Road as early as Thursday, PennDOT announced in a news release. The new stop sign will be for northbound traffic only, and will be accompanied with an “Except Right Turn” sign and a “Stop Ahead” sign with temporary flashing amber lights.

The current “T” intersection only has a stop sign on Anchor Road, according to PennDOT. Southbound traffic along Central Manor Road will remain free-flowing.

The amber lights will remain in place for 30 days while the red lights will remain in place for 60 days, after which they will be removed, PennDOT said.

The installation is based on an engineering and traffic study conducted by District 8-0, according to the news release.