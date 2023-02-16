A fire in the Hawthorne Townhomes apartment complex next to Millersville University displaced four students Thursday morning.

Property manager Stefanie Miller said the started in the basement of 42 Cartledge Lane. Firefighters responded to the scene at 9:18 a.m. and were able to contain the fire to the basement, but Miller was unsure of the extent of the damages.

Brandon Connor, a senior studying economics at Millersville University, lives in the townhouse and said it was a dryer that started the fire. He said the fire department told him he and his three roommates are displaced until the middle of next week. Connor said he plans to stay with a friend.

Millersville Borough and Manor Township Emergency Coordinator Duane Hagelgans said the department believes the fire started in the dryer and caused $50,000 in property damage with an additional $10,000 in material damages.

Hagelgans described the damage from the fire as "extensive" and said major repairs will need to be done to the townhome.