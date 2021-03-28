One by one, the girls of Cub Scout Pack 134 crossed the hand-built wooden bridge they had constructed minutes earlier at Freedom Memorial Park in Millersville to receive the Arrow of Light award and officially graduate into the Scout program on Sunday afternoon.

The four girls, formerly members of Pack 134’s “Can-Do Cow” Patrol based at Central Manor Elementary School, will be joining Scouts BSA Troop 349 as part of a new all-girls troop based out of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Mountville. The new unit will be the first all-female troop registered in the Scouts’ Pennsylvania Dutch Council, which encompasses Lancaster and Lebanon counties.

Rachel Dejewski, 10, said she was excited to be among the first girls to be a part of the area’s Scouts BSA program, having come from a long line of Scouts that included her father and grandfather.

“I actually wanted to learn some life skills and decided I wanted to do something that my parents had done before,” Rachel said of her initial decision to join the program.

Matt Adams, executive and CEO with the Pennsylvania Dutch Council who has been involved in the Scouts program for more than 20 years, said Sunday’s Arrow of Light crossover ceremony, his first-ever for girls, was a rewarding experience.

“It shows that our organization made some decisions a couple of years ago that were the right decisions to invite young ladies to participate,” he said.

Opening the Scouts to girls has allowed young women to receive credit for activities they may have already been participating in, while also building a foundation of faith, charity and physical and mental fitness, Adams said.

Samantha Gerlach, 11, said the Cub Scouts have taught her to be mature and how to be a better person.

Samantha said it felt “amazing” to graduate into the Scouts program, joining fellow Can-Do Cows Rachel, Graceyn Cassidy and Adara Morris. Also honored Sunday was Kara Harnish, who participated in Can-Do Cow meetings and activities for the past two years as she was the only member of her Scout Den.

Adams noted that the movement to allow girls into the Scouts in 2018 was started by families who already had children in the program.

“A lot of times these young girls would have been going to the meetings anyway, maybe with a brother,” he said.

Graceyn, 11, said she became interested in joining the Can-Do Cows after seeing her brother enjoying the Scouts and out of a desire to be part of something bigger than herself. Her favorite activities in the program include spending time with the other girls and camping.

“It’s really exciting and fun,” Graceyn said of her time in the program. “It feels like we’ve come a long way.”

Adara, 10, also became interested in joining the program because of her brother, seeing it as a fun way to spend time outdoors, but later discovering that it meant more than just learning how to pitch a tent.

“I feel like I’ve grown up a little bit more being in the Scouts,” she said.