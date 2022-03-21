Editor's note: This article has been updated with information from an affidavit of probable cause.

A Manheim woman tried to kill her husband by stabbing him multiple times with kitchen knives Sunday afternoon, according to borough police.

Marica Pejcic, 57, stabbed her husband in the head and face at least five times using two knives at their residence in the 200 block of North Charlotte Street around 2:30 p.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The man was sleeping on a couch when Pejcic pulled a blanket away from his face and stabbed him in the eyelid, then continued stabbing him in the face and head, police said. The man later told police he could not see during the assault due to blood in his eyes.

Pejcic repeatedly told the man she was going to kill him during the assault, according to the affidavit. Pejcic had also previously told the man she “was going to kill (him) by cutting his head like a pig,” he later told investigators.

While speaking with police, Pejcic admitted to stabbing the man and having previously stated that she wanted to kill him “as she motioned with her hand against her neck in a cutting motion,” according to the affidavit.

The man’s condition was not immediately known Monday.

Police charged Pejcic with attempted homicide and two counts of aggravated assault.

Court documents did not list an attorney for Pejcic.

Judge Brian Chudzik set Pejcic’s bail at $500,000 during a preliminary arraignment Monday morning, court records show. She remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount.

Pejcic will face a preliminary hearing before Judge Scott Albert on April 1.