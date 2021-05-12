A Manheim woman entered a man’s home and threatened to hit him with a hammer, according to Manheim Borough police.

Tiffany Jo Speziali, 42, of Manheim, was charged with simple assault and terroristic threats.

Speziali came to police at 5:50 p.m. on May 11 claiming she had been assaulted earlier in the day, according to an affidavit of probable cause. Speziali was bleeding from minor injuries, which she claimed were from being cut by the man.

Speziali told investigators she had confronted the man, who she claimed had threatened suicide in the past, with a claw hammer as he entered his home and asked if he wanted her “to put him out of his problems,” according to the affidavit. Speziali held the hammer above her head as if she intended to hit him with it, asking him “How do you want it?”

Speziali said she then used the hammer to hit things “like a judge” after the man told her he did not want to die, police said. The man then attempted to take the hammer away from her, sustaining minor cuts to his hand in the process.

Speziali told authorities the man did not threaten her during the incident, according to the affidavit.

Speziali was “all over the place” during her conversation with authorities, police said, at times discussing an eviction letter that had been served to her and another time claiming the man had hit her head on the floor and urinated on her in an unrelated incident.

Speziali was confined to Lancaster County Prison after she was unable to post a $5,000 bail, court records show. She will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David Ashworth on May 13.