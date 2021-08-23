The Manheim Township Board of Commissioners has voted not to renew their current police coverage contract with Lancaster Township, which ends at the end of 2024.

Manheim Township says that providing the coverage under the current contract language has been costing it an additional $600,000 to $800,000 each of the last several years.

The board voted unanimously Monday night not to renew the current contract, though it plans to continue negotiating with Lancaster Township on possible terms for a new contract.

As one cost increase example, Manheim Township's solicitor said in May other officers beyond the nine assigned to Lancaster Township are sometimes pulled into Lancaster Township to handle police matters. The township has GPS units in its cars and has been able to track coverage.

The two townships are continuing to negotiate over possible terms of a new agreement for future coverage, officials said.

“Manheim Township has expressed that we believe the agreement is poorly written and has left out a lot of the expenses that we've had to provide and we believe Lancaster Township should compensate us for,” Manheim Township Manager James Drumm said Monday.

The base payment from Lancaster Township was $2.58 million last year.

Lancaster Township Manager Bill Laudien said Monday he’s not sure why the issue has suddenly come up for a vote.

“The Manheim Township police have done a tremendous job in Lancaster Township. We continue to express our interest in keeping them in Lancaster Township and have been cooperative in working toward a longer term contract,” he said. “As we are in the middle of those discussions, that we have no pressing deadline, and that I first learned of this being on the agenda at 4 p.m. on Friday, all of this comes as a curious surprise.”

The contract requires an 18-month notification if it’s not to be renewed, but the current contract is still in effect for more than three years.

Drumm said Monday that negotiations are continuing and Manheim Township’s commissioners just wanted to give as much notice as possible.

“We’re working out our differences and looking to negotiate a contract, but we do not want to go with the current language, which we believe is poorly written,” he said, noting the contract as written automatically renews unless action is taken.

In a letter to Lancaster Township, commissioners set a deadline of Oct. 12 to determine the cost of Manheim Township's police coverage of Lancaster Township. After that date, if the townships cannot agree, commissioners will seek the help of an outiside arbiter.

Lancaster city had provided coverage to Lancaster Township until 2009. Lancaster Township officials said at the time that coverage from the city was too costly, so it opted for Manheim Township coverage.

In June 2019, East Petersburg Borough — citing cost — opted not to continue contracting for police services from Manheim Township and instead contracted with Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. The borough had been getting police coverage from Manheim Township for 44 years.

Correspondent Joan Kern contributed to this report.