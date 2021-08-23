The Manheim Township Board of Commissioners are scheduled to vote tonight on a resolution saying the township will not renew its contract to provide police coverage to Lancaster Township, which ends at the end of 2024.

Manheim Township claims providing the coverage under the current language of the contract, which it has been doing since 2009 under the 15-year contract, has been costing it an additional $600,000 to $800,000 each of the last several years.

As one cost increase example, Manheim Township's solicitor has said in May other officers beyond the nine assigned to Lancaster Township are sometimes pulled into Lancaster Township to handle police matters. The township has GPS units in its cars and has been able to track coverage.

The two townships are continuing to negotiate over possible terms of a new agreement for future coverage, officials said.

“Manheim Township has expressed that we believe the agreement is poorly written and has left out a lot of the expenses that we've had to provide and we believe Lancaster Township should compensate us for,” Manheim Township Manager James Drumm said Monday.

The base payment from Lancaster Township was $2.58 million last year.

Lancaster Township Manager Bill Laudien said Monday he’s not sure why the issue has suddenly come up for a vote.

“The Manheim Township police have done a tremendous job in Lancaster Township. We continue to express our interest in keeping them in Lancaster Township and have been cooperative in working toward a longer term contract,” he said. “As we are in the middle of those discussions, that we have no pressing deadline, and that I first learned of this being on the agenda at 4 p.m. on Friday, all of this comes as a curious surprise.”

The contract requires an 18-month notification if it’s not to be renewed, but the current contract is still in effect for more than three years.

Drumm said negotiations are continuing and Manheim Township’s commissioners just wanted to give as much notice as possible.

“We’re working out our differences and looking to negotiate a contract, but we do not want to go with the current language, which we believe is poorly written,” he said, noting the contract as written automatically renews unless action is taken.

Lancaster city had provided coverage to Lancaster Township until 2009. Lancaster Township officials said at the time that coverage from the city was too costly, so it opted for Manheim Township coverage.

In June 2019, East Petersburg Borough -- citing cost -- opted not to continue contracting for police services from Manheim Township and instead contracted with Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department. The borough had been getting police coverage from Manheim Township for 44 years.

The commissioners meet at 6 p.m., 1840 Municipal Drive.