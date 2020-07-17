Manheim Township has directed all of its departments to review and update policies to ensure staff respond appropriately when engaging with the public.

The Board of Commissioners released an adopted resolution Wednesday on the township's website that said they "determined an immediate need to accelerate its plans to review and update the operating policies of the Township in certain areas."

This resolution comes almost two weeks after a Black and Latino family was escorted out of Skyline Pool by police July 3. The pool's manager called police after she and the mother had a disagreement over "cheeky" bikini bottoms.

The township's recreation department received major backlash in response to the incident. The following day it deleted its Facebook page after receiving several negative reviews.

All department directors are required to ensure that staff members are trained to "deescalate and defuse situations that have potential for intimidation or violence."

Racial and ethnic sensitivity training will be included, the resolution said.

Additionally, all policy updates will require that township staff provides equal access to all amenities and uniform application of enforcement "regardless of race, ethnicity, gender, or disability."

"These public policies shall include clear direction of when, how, and where to call for outside assistance," the resolution states.

All pool staff will be trained within 30 days after July 13, when the ordinance was passed. Other staff members who interact with the public have 60 days to complete the training.

Training for department heads and commissioners is optional.

Updated policies for staff employed by the pools systems are to be presented to the human resources director and township manager by July 31, 2020. Other departments have until Aug. 31, 2020, to present revised policies.

