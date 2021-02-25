Shortly after police say Claire Miller stabbed her sister to death early Monday morning, a person told police the 14-year-old girl had been having suicidal and homicidal thoughts, according to a search warrant application.

The person is identified only as witness one in the warrant. The person told police at 1:42 a.m. that they had been talking with Miller by phone. The warrant does not say when they had been talking.

Miller called police shortly after 1 a.m. Monday and told them, hysterically, that she had killed her sister, according to Manheim Township police. When officers arrived to the Clayton Avenue home, they found Helen Miller, 19, in a bedroom with a pillow over her face and a knife sticking out of her neck. Helen Miller, who had cerebral palsy, had been stabbed repeatedly, an autopsy found.

Claire Miller's attorney, Robert Beyer, who has previously declined comment, could not immediately be reached Thursday.

The search warrant lists items police wanted to take as evidence, including DNA samples, sheets, clothing, knives and a whiteboard listing Claire Miller's chores. The application also said police wanted Claire Miller's phone, but a phone was not listed on the inventory of items seized.

Claire Miller is being held in Lancaster County Prison without bail.