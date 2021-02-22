A Manheim Township teenager called 911 after midnight Monday and said that she "killed her sister," according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

When officers arrived at the home in the 1500 block of Clayton Road, Claire Elaina Miller, 14, pointed them to a bedroom where her sister, Helen, was. Helen had a stab wound to her neck and died despite life-saving efforts from first responders, according to a news release.

She was "hysterical," according to the affidavit of probable cause, and kept repeating, "I killed my sister."

Police said there was blood on the snow near the driveway and that Claire, with blood on her pants, appeared to be trying to wash her hands in the snow.

When officers went to the bedroom, they found a pillow with blood stains over Helen's face. When the pulled the pillow back, they found a large knife in her neck above her chest, according to the affidavit. She was laying on her back, and her hands were up near her head.

Claire Miller is being charged as an adult because homicide is not considered a delinquent act in Pennsylvania, the district attorney’s office said.

She is one of the youngest people in Lancaster County to be charged with homicide. The last time a teen was charged with homicide was in October 2019.

The district attorney’s office said that the killing happened while the girls’ parents were asleep.

Manheim Township police, investigators with the district attorney’s office and detectives with the Lancaster County Major Crimes Unit are investigating the case.

Claire Miller will be arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge David Miller and is expected to be taken to Lancaster County Prison.

“Manheim Township police are fully committed to this investigation,” the district attorney’s office said. Investigators are still working on figuring out a motive for the killing and the circumstances that lead to the 19-year-old’s death.

This is the second homicide this month in Lancaster County, one week after a man was found shot dead in a PNC parking lot in Strasburg. His recently estranged wife was arrested and charged following a standoff with police at her East Drumore Township home last week.