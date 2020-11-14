When: Manheim Township school board meeting, Nov. 12.

What happened: The 5-hour meeting on Zoom began and ended with remembrances of Alexandra Chitwood, a Manheim Township Middle School counselor who died Nov. 4 of acute respiratory failure related to COVID-19. She was 47.

Remembrance: Board President Nikki Rivera asked for a moment of silence to remember Chitwood at the beginning of the meeting. During public comment, about 14 counselors, teachers and parents spoke fondly of Chitwood and urged the board to go to remote learning until Jan. 18, rather than the week after Thanksgiving, which is the current schedule.

Quotable: “Please choose safe over sorry,” said Walt Goedkoop, a Manheim Township teacher. “We don’t want to lose someone else.”

Board response: Rivera, a teacher in neighboring Warwick School District, was moved to tears. But adhering to their policy of offering no response to public comments during any school board meeting, neither board members nor administrators spoke to the matter. The board announced its no-response policy prior to opening the public comment period.

Winter sports: A plan for winter athletic events and spectator procedures were proposed. Jason Strunk, Manheim Township athletics director, and David Rilatt, Manheim Township High School principal, reviewed the plan presented at the Oct. 15 meeting. Rilatt explained that as long as students are learning remotely, all extra-curricular activities, including sports, are suspended. The board voted to approve the plan 7-2, with Janet Carroll and JoAnn Hentz opposed.

Apology: Assistant Superintendent Dale Reimann expressed his regret that the boys soccer team had to forfeit playing in a district championship game on the evening of Nov. 3 because the high school and middle school moved into the red phase/remote learning that afternoon. He said he thought the game could be rescheduled, only learning later it couldn’t.

Comment: During public comment Bayden Schwartz and Brady Yohe, both members of the boys soccer team, expressed their sorrow at not playing the game. Schwartz said he responded with shock, anger and tears. Yohe said the team was crushed.

Diversity: Superintendent Robin Felty introduced a diversity plan, which will include a committee of staff, administrators, school board members, parents, students and community members who will meet quarterly. Felty said there will be more presentations on the planning over the next several months.

Details: The presentation included the definition of equity by the Pennsylvania Department of Education as “every student having access to the educational resources and rigor they need at the right moment in their education across race, gender, ethnicity, language, disability, sexual orientation, family background and/or family income.”

Educational programming: At the request of a board member, the topic of educational planning will now be regular item on the meeting agenda. Felty thanked parents, staff and students for dealing with so many unknowns and urged them to be ready to pivot with last-minute changes.

Classrooms visits: Reimann, along with Sharon Schaeffer, director of elementary curriculum and instruction and Karen Nell, director of Federal programs and curriculum and instruction, recently visited five or six classrooms in each school for just a few minutes.

Common themes: Reimann said he saw three common themes: setting up cameras was intimidating but now well in hand; new and different components for virtual and face-to-face learning were not easy but a top priority; and relationships between students and teachers were very positive. “It was awesome to see,” Reimann said. “If learning is going to take place, you have to have a relationship between teachers and students.” Schaeffer said it’s not always easy to teach remotely and face-to-face simultaneously. “We want to be sure all our students are learning and growing,” she said. “Teachers have been reflecting on what’s working and what's not and making adjustments accordingly.”

What’s next: Nell noted that parent/teacher conferences will be held virtually Nov. 23-24.