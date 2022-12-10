Brighton Village Shoppes, a shopping center located along Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, has a new owner.

An East Petersburg-based company, Mary Realty LLC, recently purchased the 23,332-square-foot plaza at a cost of $5.985 million, according to property records.

The shopping center is located at 1170 Erbs Quarry Road at the entrance to Brighton, a planned mixed-use community. The retail stores were built in 2013.

The property is located across Fruitville Pike from the Bent Creek Country Club.

Mary Realty plans to continue operating the center with the same mix of commercial tenants, which includes a spa, dental office, physical therapy, eye care and a financial planner, according to Naomi Brown of SVN Latus Commercial Realty, the broker who represented the buyer in the sale.

There are 14 units ranging between 725 and 2,600 square feet.

The property has been owned since 2006 by Brighton Commercial LP. Millfield Construction Co., East Hempfield Township, developed the shops as well as the Brighton community. A representative for Millfield declined to comment on the sale Friday.