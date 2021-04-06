Authorities have completed their investigation into a head-on crash in February that resulted in the death of an 11-year-old, according to Manheim Township police.

The investigators’ findings into the Feb. 23 two-vehicle crash have now been handed off to the Lancaster County District Attorney for review to determine if any charges should be filed, a police spokesperson said.

The spokesperson did not know how long the district attorney’s review would take. A request for comment from the district attorney’s office on Tuesday was not immediately returned.

Jennifer Johnson, 35, of Lancaster, was driving south toward the Thaddeus Stevens bridge in the 1100 block of Lititz pike just before 8:30 p.m. when she crossed into the northbound lanes and struck another vehicle head-on, police said.

Johnson and an 11-year-old passenger in her vehicle and two occupants in the other vehicle were hospitalized with serious to life-threatening injuries, police said. The 11-year-old, of Lancaster, later died at the hospital.

Investigators later closed the bridge to conduct a crash reconstruction to determine the course of events before, during and after the crash.