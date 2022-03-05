A resident of the Bloomingdale section of Manheim Township said she’s excited to see a new pedestrian crossing on Lititz Pike to Overlook Park, but she’s concerned that motorists don’t quite understand the crossing’s flashing yellow lights.

A neighbor who has used the crossing reported that the button that activates the lights works just fine, but many motorists don’t stop, reported Maria Klein, who lives on nearby Robindale Avenue. “Nobody pays any mind to it, but maybe people just don't know about it yet.”

The crossing, where Lititz Pike intersects with Robindale and Sunrise avenues, became operational in December. It creates a clear way for residents to walk over a heavily trafficked stretch of Lititz Pike to nearby Overlook Park, the 140-acre township park that features a golf course, hiking trails, athletic fields and an indoor roller-skating rink.

“This area has been an important crossing location for those looking to come and go from Overlook Park, but not one that was easily made safer for pedestrians,” said Manheim Township Recreation and Park Planning Director Matt Stopa in a press release about the crossing.

The stretch of Lititz Pike north of Route 30 sees about 20,000 motorists on an average day, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

Bill Sauers, the township’s assistant director of public works, said it may take an adjustment period for motorists to learn to slow down and be mindful of pedestrians at the crossing.

At least prior to the crossing, motorists typically traveled at speeds between 40 and 50 mph, the township said in a press release.

"Maybe that first car doesn't stop, but the second one hopefully will,” Sauers said. “But the pedestrians need to be aware, they need to look both ways.”

The crossing works when a pedestrian presses a button on its pole. That activates the crossing’s sign to flash yellow for 25 seconds in both directions. By law, Sauers said, motorists have to stop when they see the flashing lights.

The township paid $63,500 for the crossing signal through impact fees collected from developers, Sauers said.

To go forward with the crossing plan, township officials needed to wait for approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, since Lititz Pike is a state road.

Construction began in the summer of 2021 and the crossing came online Dec. 15.