A Manheim Township man was arrested for a spree of six thefts that happened over the past four months, according to police.

Zachary Arthur May, 33, was charged with five counts of felony burglary, five counts of institutional vandalism and six counts of theft, following a spree of burglaries that happened from June to September, police said.

May is accused of causing more than $10,000 in damage at Overlook Golf Course, along with "unlawfully" entering other buildings owned by the golf course.

Manheim Township police used surveillance video and cell phone records to identify May and he was arrested in Lancaster city.

May is in Lancaster County prison on $25,000 bail and held on an active parole retainer, police said. He never worked at the golf course, police said.

May was also charged in 2016, accused with breaking-in at St. John's United Church in Denver and stealing money, causing $4,600 in damage, according to LNP reports.

Timeline of burglaries, provided by police:

Sometime between June 5 and June 6: May forced his way into the change and token machines at the Overlook Golf Course Driving Range, stealing money and causing $2,900 in damages.

June 15, at 4:43 a.m.: May unlawfully entered the Overlook Activity Center and damaged numerous doors and latches, stealing money and causing $3,885 in damages.

Sometime between June 16 and June 17: May forced his way into the Overlook Golf Course maintenance building and stole money, a 4% gift card and a vehicle key, while causing $300 in damages.

June 28: May forced his way into a change machine, video games and games of chance to steal money, while causing $1,711 in damage.

September 5, at 11:30 p.m.: May forced his way into the Overlook Golf Course pro shop, damaged the office door and stole money, causing $1,620 in damages.

September 5, at 1:45 p.m.: May unlawfully entered the Sandtrap Restaurant and stole money.

