An 18-year-old from Manheim Township was charged with burglary and seven other charges after police said he robbed a ride-share driver Friday night and later pulled out a gun during a dispute in Lancaster city.

Michael Baker, 18, was charged on Saturday with robbery, firearms not to be carried without a license, criminal use of a communications facility, terroristic threats, criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, possession of of a small amount of marijuana and two counts of simple assault.

A ride-share driver told officers at the police station that he picked up Baker in the 500 block of Howard Avenue around 9:24 p.m. on Friday, according to police.

After a disagreement, the driver told Baker to get out of the car and that's when a second male came to the driver's side door of the car, police said.

The second man struck the driver in the head with a handgun as Baker pulled out his gun and "demanded loot" from the driver, police said.

About four hours later, police were called to Columbia Avenue and Ruby Street for a report of a domestic dispute where a man pulled out a gun. When police arrived, they found Baker and identified him as the man who was in the backseat of the earlier robbery, thanks to interior camera footage in the vehicle, police said.

Baker had a 9mm semi-automatic handgun that was reported stolen in Manheim Township, according to police.

The second man who robbed the ride-share driver is still unknown, because he was out of the view of the camera, police said.

Bail information was not available and Baker was taken to Lancaster County Prison, police said.

Anyone with information on the second man -- described to police as a 25 to 35 year-old man, with a stocky build and short hair -- should contact police at (717) 735-3301.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

More Lancaster County crime news: