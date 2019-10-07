A Manheim Township man recently pleaded guilty to rape of a child, aggravated indecent assault and several other felonies after years of sexually abusing a pre-teen girl.

Thomas Edward Irwin Sr., 71, was sentenced to 10 to 20 years in prison after a plea agreement, according to the Lancaster County district attorney's office.

Irwin forced a girl to perform sexual acts on him and watch pornographic videos in his Ashley Court home when she was between 8- and 12-years old to, Manheim Township police said in a criminal complaint filed in April.

The abuse happened between 2013 and October of 2018.

Police said the girl, then an 8-year-old, once threatened to tell her parents about the abuse, but Irwin said both of them would go to jail if she spoke out.

Irwin didn't apologize to the girl in court, but spoke for several minutes, not mentioning his crimes or indicating he was remorseful, according to the district attorney's office.

