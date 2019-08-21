A man who police say broke into a pregnant woman's house, threw her to the ground, kicked her in the stomach and punched her in the face is wanted by Manheim Township police.

Richard Leroy Kellum III, 31, of Manheim Township, is charged with two counts of felony burglary, simple assault, theft and criminal mischief after police say he removed an air conditioning unit to get into the woman's house in the 800 block of Fourth Street in Lancaster Township on August 15, around 10:52 p.m.

Police say that Kellum went into the house through the window and grabbed the woman, smashed her cell phone after taking it out of her hand, threw her to the ground and kicked her at least three times and punched her in the face, causing injuries.

There is a warrant out for Kellum's arrest and anyone with information is asked to call Manheim Township police at 717 569-6401 or submit a tip anonymously through CrimeWatch.

