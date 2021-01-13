A Manheim Township man uploaded and shared dozens of images of child pornography from social media, according to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General’s Child Predator Unit.

Trevor Robert Redcay, 30, was charged with 27 counts of child pornography and one count of criminal use of a communication facility Tuesday after he told investigators he had uploaded and sent lewd images of minors as young as 12 using two Snapchat accounts and multiple cellphones, since the end of 2018 or the beginning of 2019, police said. Redcay told investigators he had viewed child pornography on Snapchat as recently as Jan. 11, and had also sent four lewd images on Kik, an instant messaging app.

State investigators had received a tip that dozens of illicit images featuring children had been uploaded from Snapchat in August by a user whose IP address was traced to Redcay’s mailing address, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Redcay told investigators during a Jan. 12 search warrant he had begun searching for the illicit images because he was depressed with PTSD and wanted to “feel more like a monster so that he could do what he needed to do ‘to leave this World,’” according to the affidavit.

The dozens of images found on Redcay's devices were only a "minor sampling" of the overall amount of child pornography investigators discovered, police said.

Redcay is free after posting a $10,000 bail and will face a preliminary hearing before Judge David P. Miller on Jan. 22, according to court documents.

