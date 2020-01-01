Editor's note: In an earlier version of the story, Martz was said to be from Lancaster. He is from Manheim Township.

A man has been charged with four felony counts of possession of child pornography and several related offenses.

Alexander Martz, 32, of Manheim Township, was charged Dec. 30, 2019, according to court documents.

While investigating the sharing and trading of child pornography, a detective found an IP address sharing a known child pornography file. The IP address was then traced to Martz's address in the 900 block of Fountain Avenue, Lancaster, court documents said.

Manheim Township police and the Lancaster County Computer Crimes Task Force searched Martz's home Nov. 1 and found a computer with 29 images and 34 videos of child pornography, according to court documents.

Court records show that Martz is free on $50,000 bail.

