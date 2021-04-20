Michael Lopatic, who is accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, may have serious health problems, but that’s not reason to let him out of jail pending trial, according to federal prosecutors.

His conditions — including an inoperable brain tumor and PTSD from his military service in Lebanon — didn’t stop him from going to Washington, D.C., “navigating an intense crowd to the forefront of the police line, assaulting an officer, then making his way through the crowd to go and take the (body camera) of another officer,” prosecutors wrote in a court filing Monday.

The filing is in response to arguments made by Lopatic’s attorneys that he should be released, and comes ahead of a hearing scheduled Thursday on the issue. Trial hasn’t been scheduled.

Federal prosecutors also wrote that the 57-year-old Manheim Township man has demonstrated violence and a “willingness to impede and obstruct the right and lawful function of government and justice.”

Given that, they argued there’s no bail conditions that would reasonably assure he shows up for court or deter him from harming the community.

In seeking his release, Lopatic’s attorneys have cited his church and community ties. He’s been married 34 years, has four children and has lived in the same house for 30 years.

His attorneys also argued his health problems put him at risk of COVID-19.

Authorities arrested Lopatic at his home on Feb. 3 and charged him with: assaulting or impeding police; civil disorder; entering restricted areas, and several charges related to disorderly conduct and violence in restricted areas.