Since several individuals accused of more serious wrongdoing at the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol are currently free while they await trial, then a Manheim Township man arrested for his actions that day should also be released from federal custody.

That’s one of the arguments made by an attorney for Michael Lopatic, who this week appealed a federal judge’s ruling that’s kept him locked up since his arrest on Feb. 3.

Prosecutors want Lopatic to remain incarcerated while he awaits trial, arguing he’s a flight risk and could try to obstruct justice.

“There is not a shred of evidence to support either of those arguments. Mr. Lopatic is not a serious flight risk and there is no serious risk that he will obstruct or attempt to obstruct justice,” attorney Dennis Boyle wrote in a legal brief appealing a judge’s order that Lopatic be held.

Prosecutors charged Lopatic, a 57-year-old former enlisted Marine, with repeatedly punching one police officer in the head outside the Capitol. They also said he ripped the body camera off a second officer and later threw it away, apparently trying to get rid of evidence.

Boyle wrote that in doing so, Lopatic made an “unfortunate and uncalculated decision,” but had taken no steps to obstruct justice.

In the appeal, Boyle refers to two other people accused of taking part in the Capitol attack who were ordered released on home confinement by a federal judge last month -- Eric Munchel and his mother, Lisa Marie Eisenhart.

“As the government concedes, Mr. Lopatic did not commit a crime of violence, and he left the altercation within seconds. He never entered the Capitol. Mr. Munchel, by contrast, actually entered the Capitol with a Taser, and his mother possessed zip-ties,” Boyle wrote. “If they were ordered released, then Mr. Lopatic should be released as well.”

The reference to the government conceding that Lopatic did not commit a crime of violence refers to violence as defined under the specific statute Lopatic is charged with violating. The government’s other filings make clear that Lopatic is accused of punching at least one officer that day.

Finally, Boyle said Lopatic’s health problems put him at risk of COVID-19. He has an inoperable brain tumor, muscular dystrophy, rheumatoid arthritis, high blood pressure, a thyroid condition and PTSD stemming from an explosion that occurred while he was serving in Beirut, Lebanon.

Prosecutors seek more time, cite scope of investigation

In its legal filing, the government is asking for more time before a judge decides whether to release Lopatic and several other defendants charged under the same indictment.

“The investigation and prosecution of the Capitol Attack will likely be one of the largest in American history, both in terms of the number of defendants prosecuted and the nature and volume of the evidence,” prosecutors wrote in asking for a 60-day continuance.

They wrote that more than 300 people have been charged and that they expect to charge at least 100 more.

Evidence so far includes more than 15,000 hours of surveillance and body-worn camera footage from law enforcement officers on duty at the Capitol that day, more than 210,000 tips “of which a substantial portion include video, photo and social media” and more than 80,000 reports.

“In short, even in cases involving a single defendant, the volume of (material prosecutors must share with defendants) is likely to be significant,” prosecutors wrote.

The FBI as of Wednesday had not publicly identified or charged -- based on a review of publicly available court filings -- another Lancaster County man whose photo was posted last month to its Capitol violence webpage. The FBI is seeking his identity.

LNP|LancasterOnline identified the man as Samuel Lazar, 35, of Ephrata, after seeing the photo last week and recognizing him as someone featured in a Jan. 10 story about Lancaster County residents who went to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6.

LNP|LancasterOnline was able to identify Lazar by carefully comparing his social media posts to widely disseminated video and photos of the violent events that day, which followed a speech by then-President Donald Trump to thousands of his supporters in which he urged them to stop Congress from certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the November election.