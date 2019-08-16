A Manheim Township man was charged with a felony firearms violation after a bullet struck a residence when he fired a hunting rifle seven times on farmland, according to police.

Ross D. Campanella, 21, was charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied structure on Aug. 15 at 9:20 p.m. on Kreider Avenue in Manheim Township.

The charge is described as “a person commits an offense if he knowingly, intentionally, or recklessly discharges a firearm from any location into an occupied structure,” according to police.

Police said that one of the seven rounds fired from the hunting rifle struck the sunroom of a residence nearby while the homeowners were home. No one was injured, police added.

Campanella admitted to police that it was dark and he could not “exactly see what he was shooting at,” while he was aiming in the general direction of occupied houses nearby, police said.

Police said that Capanella has a permit for deer culling – which allows him “to eradicate the deer who are specifically destroying crops, by using a firearm,” Manheim Township Sgt. Michael Piacentino said. This is a special permit obtained through the Pennsylvania Game Commission, but has no effect on the charges, he added.

Campanella was taken to Lancaster County Prison on $10,000 unsecured bail.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

More Lancaster County crime news: