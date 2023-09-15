Manheim Township on Monday appointed a Westmoreland County police chief to head Lancaster County’s second-largest police force.

Duane Fisher, a York County native who has served as the chief of police in Allegheny Township, just northeast of Pittsburgh, since 2018, will take the same role in Manheim Township beginning in mid-to late October.

Prior to leading the Allegheny Township police force, Fisher, 52, spent 20 years with the Mount Lebanon Police Department in Allegheny County. He began his career in Jackson Town-ship, York County.

“I’m looking forward to getting back home,” said Fisher, who regularly returns to south-central Pennsylvania to visit family and friends.

Fisher replaces retired Chief Tom Rudzinski, who left the department in June after 36 years of service. Lt. Charles Melhorn was appointed acting chief July 10 and was succeeded by Lt. Brian Freysz, who has been in the post since Aug. 28.

Manheim Township spokesman Declan Murphy said Fisher will be signing his contract in the next couple of weeks, with a starting salary of $135,000. He will begin his duties either Oct. 9 or Oct. 23.

Manheim Township’s 64 officers currently serve more than 60,000 county residents in Manheim and Lancaster townships, and its department is second in size only to Lancaster City Bureau of Police.

The township’s police contract with Lancaster Township expires at the end of 2024 and is not scheduled to be renewed, which would reduce its coverage area to about 44,000 residents across 24 square miles.

While Fisher comes from a smaller department with just 12 full-time officers and a couple of part-timers, his previous coverage area, Mount Lebanon Township, closely resembles Manheim Township, Fisher said. The first-ring suburb of Pittsburgh has a population of about 34,000.

The Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association assisted in Manheim Township’s search for a new chief, according to a Tribune-Review report on the hiring, and Fisher was selected from a pool of 26 applicants, six of whom were interviewed for the job.

LNP | LancasterOnline correspondent Elaine Walmer contributed to this report.