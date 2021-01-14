An interim township manager has been hired in Manheim Township, ending a two-month vacancy in the position.

Benjamin Marchant, of York County, was hired in the interim capacity on Dec. 28. He takes over, at least temporarily, in place of Sean Molchany, whom the board of commissioners voted to replace last October after the 2019 municipal elections gave Democrats a majority on the township’s board.

“We are pleased to welcome Ben Marchant as our full-time interim township manager,” said Sam Mecum in a news release, who was president of the Manheim Township Board of Commissioners at the time of Marchant’s hiring. “Ben understands municipal government and has a background in it,” he added.

Mecum, now board vice-president, said Wednesday that Marchant will be paid a yearly salary of $120,000, prorated for the term of his contract. His contract currently runs through the end of February, though there are options to extend it, Mecum said.

Mecum told LNP that Marchant is a candidate for the full-time job.

The release said Marchant has 20 years of experience in local government, including most recently 12 years serving a municipal manager in Springettsbury Township in York County.

According to the York Dispatch, Marchant left his position in May in what Springettsbury Township officials said was a mutual parting, although board members did not provide a specific reason.

“We had an interview with him and went into (his departure from Springettsbury) in great detail, but I do not feel at liberty to discuss it,” Mecum said. “It was nothing which would have caused us alarm or concern. And various reference checks were done by our (human resources), but of course references are those that are given to us.”

Marchant did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

Manheim Township is continuing its search for a permanent candidate, according to the release and has hired Keystone Municipal Solutions for recruiting assistance.