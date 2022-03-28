Manheim Township’s board of commissioners unanimously approved a 96-apartment development plan at 1036 Manheim Pike. The property sits just west of where Manheim and Fruitville pikes merge into North Prince Street, north of the Lancaster city boundary line.

The project from Lancaster-based real estate group Deerin Co. is part of a remaking of vacant or underutilized land near the train station, where heavy industry and one of the nation’s major stockyards prevailed decades ago.

County planners and officials in Lancaster city and Manheim Township have marked the area for a transformation in the coming years, where denser, “transit-oriented” residential developments could capitalize on the nearby Amtrak station.

Joe Deerin, owner of Deerin Co., did not immediately return a request for more information regarding the development on Monday, including the project’s construction timeline.

Deerin Co. bought the land two years ago for $2.2 million.

The developer group plans to build four three-story apartment buildings and a community space with a pool at the 4.6-acre site, said Bill Swiernik, the development’s project manager and principal at East Hempfield Township-based David Miller Associates.

The units will contain either one or two bedrooms, according to a previous presentation from the developer to the township’s planning commission last year.

The development also will include a new, private road and 163 parking spaces to serve residents.

The name of the new street, Foundry Drive, is a reference to the property’s longtime resident, Lancaster Malleable. The iron casting plant operated at the site from 1910 to 2002.

The site’s industrial past is evident by railroad tracks on the property that would act as a border on the development’s west side. The developer group told the planning commission that the tracks are used once or twice a week at most.

Swiernik, the project manager, said there is an opportunity to build a pedestrian walkway under the North Prince Street bridge to give residents a direct connection to the Amtrak station.