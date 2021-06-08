Manheim Township has agreed to pay $43,000 to settle a lawsuit in which several Skyline pool patrons claimed the pool’s “cheeky” swimsuit policy was unevenly applied to them last summer.

The settlement stems from the July 3 incident in which the pool’s manager asked two teens — one Puerto Rican and the other Black and Venezuelan — to either change their bikini bottoms — described in the suit as resembling thongs — or leave.

The girls changed, but later that day the mother of one of the girls accused Kristal Narkiewicz, the manager at the time, of committing racial profiling. Narkiewicz was fired later in July.

Narkiewicz has said the mother reacted angrily to her explanation of the policy. Ultimately, after the mother refused to leave the pool, Narkiewicz called police, following the township’s policy for how employees should address abusive or threatening behavior.

Police arrived, spoke with the woman, and she left. The lawsuit was filed a week later.

The proposed settlement does not include an admission of wrongdoing by the defendants, Manheim Township and Narkiewicz, according to a copy of the proposal filed in U.S. District Court on May 24.

A June 28 settlement hearing is scheduled before U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Schmehl in Allentown.

Messages left for attorneys on both sides weren’t immediately returned Monday.

Manager’s suit ongoing

In a separate lawsuit related to the same incident, a different federal judge on June 2 allowed Narkiewicz’s lawsuit against Manheim Township to continue.

Narkiewicz sued the township in November claiming the township’s false narrative of the event — that she was fired for racist behavior — damaged her reputation and is hurting her ability to get a job.

The township earlier this year asked U.S. District Judge Joseph P. Leeson to dismiss the suit, arguing that none of its public statements were stigmatizing or false. All the township did was confirm that it was investigating the incident and, subsequently, that Narkiewicz had been fired, it argued.

“A recurring theme in the publicity from the outset — through the local news reporting and social media venues — was that Narkiewicz’s actions were motivated, or at least tainted, by racial bias,” but none of that was put out by the township, the township wrote in court documents arguing for dismissal.

Narkiewicz’s attorneys responded, “The township cannot pretend that it made these statements in a vacuum — it was fully aware of the media’s accusations against (Narkiewicz) and fully aware of the context of its statements to the public.”

Narkiewicz contended that she was made a scapegoat.

“Rather than remain silent on the issue and allow (Narkiewicz) to continue in her position, (Manhiem Township) immediately stated to the public that, as a result of the incident, it planned to re-train employees on discrimination and, ultimately, to terminate (Narkiewicz) for her purported violation of non-discrimination policies after ‘investigation.’ Such behavior unquestionably created a defamatory impression …” Narkiewicz’s attorneys wrote.

The township has until June 16 to respond to Narkiewicz’s complaint.