Two Manheim Township elementary schools will close Thursday in response to confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The district closed Bucher and Schaeffer elementary schools after both campuses received information that they had one positive COVID-19 case in their community. Bucher also has two probable cases and Schaeffer has one probable case, according to an email to families.

The campuses will be closed until Friday, Jan. 15, as the schools work to contact trace the cases in accordance with state guidance.

Manheim Township Superintendent Robin Felty announced the closure in separate emails to families Wednesday afternoon.

“According to the DOH/PDE matrix for the number of COVID-19 cases within a Rolling 14-day Period, the next step involves reviewing the length of time required for contact tracing and continued cleaning/disinfecting,” Felty wrote. “If you or your student was identified as a primary exposure in the identified cases, you would have already received additional notification and information from either the school district or the DOH.”

Teachers will communicate instructional plans for families, Felty said.

“Please be advised that a school may need to be shut down with very little notice, such as today, in light of cases that arise within the school day or over the weekend,” he said. “We ask that you continue to have back-up plans ready for your children, when needed.”

As of Dec. 18, there were two COVID-19 cases reported at Bucher and eight at Schaeffer; 130 cases have been reported throughout Manheim Township.

Manheim Township was one of several school districts who reduced or delayed-in person instructions at the beginning of the new year in an effort to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks following the holiday season.