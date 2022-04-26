A Manheim Township woman has been charged with causing a man’s death, more than a month after selling the fentanyl-laced drugs that resulted in his overdose, according to East Hempfield Township police.

Nicole Ashley Kirsh, 39, sold the drugs to a woman at a Manheim Township gas station the evening of March 9, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The woman, who was not charged, then gave the drugs to 28-year-old Hayden Bishop, who she later found unresponsive in the hallway of an apartment in the 1700 block of Marietta Avenue in East Hempfield Township around 4:21 a.m. the following day, police said. A toxicology report and coroner’s report determined Bishop died of acute fentanyl toxicity.

Police charged Kirsh on Monday with drug delivery resulting in death and criminal use of a communication facility – both felony offenses.

The woman who purchased the drugs told police she and Bishop met Kirsh at a Sunoco gas station in the 1100 block of Harrisburg Pike around 9 p.m., using CashApp to buy $70 of heroin and crack cocaine before returning to the apartment, according to the affidavit.

The woman also met with Kirsh alone at 11 p.m. and 2:45 a.m. the same evening to purchase another $110 worth of drugs before returning to find Bishop collapsed on the floor, she told police.

Phone records voluntarily provided by the woman showed she called and texted an unknown individual around the same times she told police she had met with Kirsh. Surveillance footage at the gas station also showed Kirsh meeting the woman at 9:13 p.m.

A search of Kirsh’s home in the 900 block of State Street on April 8 uncovered cocaine, heroin and fentanyl, police said.

An attorney was not listed for Kirsh in court documents.

Kirsh, who court records show has not yet been arrested, is scheduled to face a preliminary arraignment at 3 p.m. Friday before Judge Brian Chudzik.