Manheim Township School District will enter the 2021-22 school year requiring masks indoors, the school board voted Thursday night.

The vote came about five and a half hours into an emotionally charged board meeting with about 100 residents – some spilling into the hallways of the district office – in attendance.

Pro-mask parents implored the board to put safety over comfort, while those against a mask requirement urged board members not to strip away their right to choose what’s best for their children.

In the end, the board approved, by a 7-2 vote, a plan that requires students, faculty, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors but made clear that the requirement would be revisited as cases of COVID-19 in and around Manheim Township fluctuate.

Board members Stephen Grosh and April Weaver dissented.

Manheim Township is the third Lancaster County school district to impose such a requirement. School District of Lancaster and Columbia Borough School District are the others.

About 40 residents spoke at the meeting, with opinions on masking evenly split. Board members also received almost 200 emails before the meeting from residents opining about masks.

Manheim Township mother Erin Houser on Thursday night said she saw the vote as not “mask versus not to mask” but “forced masking of minor children versus parental choice.” She said COVID-19 does not pose a serious threat to children, which drew applause from the crowd.

“If the children are not in danger, why are we masking them?” she said, calling masks “sweat and spit and dirt soaked cloths.” “Here’s the answer: Fear.”

Several area doctors spoke in favor of masks.

Dr. Jennifer DeLutis, a physician with Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health, said masks help prevent transmission of COVID-19, and cases among children are increasing due to the highly infectious Delta variant. Dr. Jennifer Nguyen, also with Lancaster General Health, said she wears masks because she doesn’t “want you to be that patient I admit to the ICU on a ventilator.”

Keith Enoch, who was also in favor of masks, said he was disheartened by his neighbors who, he said, seem to choose their own comfort over the well-being of others.

“Yes, our kids may not die,” he said. “But if that is your sole reason for not requiring masks, then you are misguided and you are unbelievably naïve.”

Another parent, Scott Miller, said he was against a mask requirement because of the harm masks and the pandemic, in general, has done to his son’s mental health. His son, who was in kindergarten last year, became terrified of getting sick, and even skipped his own birthday party to avoid crowds. Miller said he couldn’t even take his son to get a haircut.

The meeting was mostly civil, but, at times, the crowd interrupted the person speaking. One anti-mask resident yelled, “It’s gonna sterilize your kid!” while a pro-mask parent spoke. There was shouting from the hallway outside the boardroom at times.

At the beginning of the meeting, board President Nikki Rivera implored those in attendance to be civil.

“Civility is a virtue in this community,” she said.

Rivera, board Vice President Joyce Stephens and members JoAnn Hentz, Janet Carroll, John Smith and Terrance Henderson were masked. Henderson, who is on the Democratic ballot for school board in November, was appointed Thursday night to fill a vacant position left by Sara Grosh, who resigned. Grosh and Weaver did not wear masks. Board member Curtis Holgate attended by phone.

Up for a vote Thursday night were two versions of the district’s health and safety plan, which is required by the Pennsylvania Department of Health in order to receive federal pandemic relief funding. The lone difference between the two versions: masks.

One version, dubbed Option A, “strongly encouraged” mask wearing but stopped short of requiring it. Option B required masks.

A couple school board members wanted to tie Option B to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention metrics for community transmission, meaning the administration would have the ability to reverse the requirement as long as Lancaster County wasn’t under “high” community transmission. That, however, wasn’t ultimately adopted. Instead, the board and administration will reevaluate using local health data at its monthly work sessions, beginning Sept. 9.

Grosh, perhaps the most outspoken board member against the mask requirement, expressed concern with following CDC recommendations instead of trusting the administration with the decision to rule on masks.

The CDC, American Academy of Pediatrics and Lancaster General Health have come out in support of universal mask requirements in schools due to the recent COVID-19 surge.

“My concern is we’re never going to get these masks off these kids,” he said.

Board member April Weaver said she was mostly uncomfortable with the school board requiring masks when the state, nor the CDC, has issued a mandate. She also expressed concern about the social and emotional effects of mask-wearing and the debates surrounding it.

Smith seemed on board with Option A, especially the “strongly encouraged” language, but, when it came time to vote, he said it’s better to be “safe than sorry.”

Other board members explained how they were alarmed by rising COVID-19 rates and eager to get the school year off on the right foot.

“The virus is flaring,” Rivera said, adding, “I can’t fathom sending 6.000 kids into battle without a shield.”

“Nobody likes wearing masks,” Holgate said. “But I think we need to be safe in the beginning.”