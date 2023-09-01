As teachers open their classrooms to the busy bustle of a new school year, two Lancaster County districts – Manheim Township and Warwick – are offering new benefits and increased salaries to staff as part of new collective bargaining agreements.

By the final year of the contracts, the highest paid teachers in each district will be earning more than $100,000.

Following are some details of each contract.

Manheim Township

Manheim Township teacher salaries will increase 4.5% over the life of the five-year contract, which expires June 30, 2028.

The starting salary for new teachers at the district with a bachelor’s degree this school year is $60,000, a 12% increase from $53,380 for the 2022-23 school year. In the final year of the new contract, the starting salary will increase to $69,300.

For teachers with 20 years of experience and a doctorate, the salary level increases from $96,281 to $103,790 in the same time frame.

Manheim Township’s salary increases were a main driver in the district’s $117 million budget. The district's 3.5% tax hike was the third highest among Lancaster County's 16 school districts and Octorara Area School District, which is in Chester County but serves students from Christiana and Sadsbury Township.

Under the new contract, teachers are entitled to compensation at the hourly curriculum rate of $30 an hour for covering a classroom during their regularly scheduled preparation period.

Manheim Township Education Association President Samantha McNally wrote in a statement that she’s grateful to the board for its unanimous approval of the contract, and it represents a commitment to and by the teacher union’s 420 members.

“By investing in attracting and retaining the best teachers, we invest in the future of our community,” McNally wrote. “We appreciated the administration’s willingness to work collaboratively with us to reach an agreement that supports the needs of our school district, the professionalism of our educators and most importantly, the success of our students.”

District spokesperson ShaiQuana Mitchell also expressed gratitude with the new contract.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to come together, listen to one another, and reach common ground,” Mitchell wrote in an email. “We are pleased with the joint effort to support our professional staff and value the agreement that appropriately compensates staff while being mindful of the fiscal health of the district. We look forward to continuing to work together to serve our students.”

Warwick

Teachers at Warwick will see an annual 3.65% salary increase as part of their new contract, which expires June 30, 2027.

New teachers with bachelor degrees starting at the district this school year earn $59,397, up from $57,302 last year. That salary will increase to $66,514 in the final year of the contract.

Teachers with a master’s degree, 60 continued credit hours and the highest years of experience make $95,485 this school year. That will increase to $102,602 in the final year of the contract.

The new contract includes an increase in the stipend paid to special education staff, incremental pay increases to extra-duty positions like cafeteria monitoring or recess supervision, the addition of a second retirement option involving payment for unused sick days and changes to the school calendar.

Noelle Brossman, the district’s director of human resources, wrote in a statement that the new contract continues to offer employees two options for health care plans, including a high deductible and traditional plan.

“The district and association have agreed to work collaboratively to study, develop and recommend an employee wellness plan,” Brossman wrote.

