A longtime Manheim Township school board member was ousted Tuesday night in a tight race between 10 candidates — five Republicans and five Democrats.
Former board President Mark Anderson, a Republican, failed to garner enough support in the GOP-rich township for reelection.
Anderson is one of the last three board members remaining from a 2016 controversy over transparency and financial management following former superintendent John Nodecker’s departure. The others are board Vice President Stephen Grosh, who was reelected, and Bill Murry, who was not up for reelection this year.
That leaves just three Republicans on the board — Grosh, Murry, and the newly elected April Weaver — two years after the GOP controlled seven of the nine seats.
Here are the unofficial results for the Manheim Township race and other school board races throughout Lancaster County:
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP
Janet Carroll, D, 5,171
April Weaver, R, 5,126
Sara Grosh, D, 5,088
JoAnn Hentz, D, 5,003
Stephen Grosh, R, 4,984
Mark Anderson, R, 4,906
Dan Holler, R, 4,884
Courtney Morton, D, 4,881
Jon Sensenig, R, 4,830
Teddy Vasquez, D, 4,820
COCALICO
Kevin Eshleman, R, 2,396
Desiree Wagner, R, 2,219
Juanita Fox, R, 2,216
Randall Renninger, R, 2,178
Pamela Blickle, R, 2,156
Pam Goshert, D, 1,006
COLUMBIA BOROUGH
Charles Leader, D/R, 1,114
Kathleen Hohenadel, D/R, 970
Sandra Duncan, D, 896
Lauren VonStetten, D, 875
Kaitlyn Keyser, R, 761
Rebecca Young, D, 734
Fred Thomas, R, 672
Lester Putt, R, 607
CONESTOGA VALLEY
Idette Groff, D/R, 3,112
John Smucker, R, 2,984
Cynthia Schulz, R, 2,918
Denise Zabala, R, 2,824
Philip Benigno, R, 2,692
Luis Torres, D, 1,640
EASTERN LANCASTER COUNTY
Thomas Wentzel, R, 3,316
Jackie Geyer, R, 3,236
Brian Conroy, R, 3,233
Kevin McCarroll, R, 3,217
Dina Maio, R, 3,152
Bryan Hower, D, 1,092
ELIZABETHTOWN AREA
Karen Sweigart, D/R, 4,215
Craig Hummer, D/R, 4,089
Terry Seiders, D/R, 4,011
Caroline Lalvani, D/R, 3,905
Michael Martin, R, 3,716
Kristy Moore, D, 2,467
EPHRATA AREA
Judy Beiler, R, 3,278
Trisha Good, R, 3,255
Timothy Stauffer, R, 3,216
Richard Gehman, R, 3,181
Chris Weber, R, 3,155
Suzanne Delahunt, D, 1,505
Jobany Bedoya, D, 1,455
LAMPETER-STRASBURG
Melissa Herr, D/R, 3,844
Scott Arnst, D/R, 3,765
Audra Spahn, D/R, 3,622
James Byrnes, D/R, 3,583
Matthew Parido, R, 3,010
Susan Rhoades, D, 2,031
PENN MANOR
Donna Wert, R, 4,732
Mitchell Sweigart, R, 4,417
Joseph Fullerton, R, 4,344
Carlton Rintz, R, 4,343
Wardell Jackson, R, 4,307
Ruth Crawford-Fisher, D, 2,898
LANCASTER
Kareena Rios, D, 6,733
Robin Goodson, D, 6,659
Edith Gallagher, D, 6,551
Ramon Escudero, D, 6,392
Randolph Carney, D, 5,956
J.S. Woody Chandler, NPA, 1,590
SOLANCO
Brian Musser, R, 830
Byron Graybeal, R, 726
Glenn Robinson, D, 255
WARWICK
Todd Rucci, R, 3,928
Lisa Miller, R, 3,855
Leslie Penkunas, R, 3,593
Nelson Peters, R, 3,585
C. Edward Browne, R, 3,484
Scott Althouse, D, 2,559
Anne Pyle, D, 2,548
Lynn Stover, D, 2,408
Deborah Ehleiter, D, 2,176
David Morgan, D, 2,133