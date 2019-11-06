School board
Buy Now

Manheim Township School Board members Mark Anderson, left, and William Murry are pictured during a meeting.

 SUZETTE WENGER | Staff Photographer

A longtime Manheim Township school board member was ousted Tuesday night in a tight race between 10 candidates — five Republicans and five Democrats.

Former board President Mark Anderson, a Republican, failed to garner enough support in the GOP-rich township for reelection.

Anderson is one of the last three board members remaining from a 2016 controversy over transparency and financial management following former superintendent John Nodecker’s departure. The others are board Vice President Stephen Grosh, who was reelected, and Bill Murry, who was not up for reelection this year.

That leaves just three Republicans on the board — Grosh, Murry, and the newly elected April Weaver — two years after the GOP controlled seven of the nine seats.

Here are the unofficial results for the Manheim Township race and other school board races throughout Lancaster County:

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP

Janet Carroll, D, 5,171

April Weaver, R, 5,126

Sara Grosh, D, 5,088

JoAnn Hentz, D, 5,003

Stephen Grosh, R, 4,984

Mark Anderson, R, 4,906

Dan Holler, R, 4,884

Courtney Morton, D, 4,881

Jon Sensenig, R, 4,830

Teddy Vasquez, D, 4,820

COCALICO

Kevin Eshleman, R, 2,396

Desiree Wagner, R, 2,219

Juanita Fox, R, 2,216

Randall Renninger, R, 2,178

Pamela Blickle, R, 2,156

Pam Goshert, D, 1,006

COLUMBIA BOROUGH

Charles Leader, D/R, 1,114

Kathleen Hohenadel, D/R, 970

Sandra Duncan, D, 896

Lauren VonStetten, D, 875

Kaitlyn Keyser, R, 761

Rebecca Young, D, 734

Fred Thomas, R, 672

Lester Putt, R, 607

CONESTOGA VALLEY

Idette Groff, D/R, 3,112

John Smucker, R, 2,984

Cynthia Schulz, R, 2,918

Denise Zabala, R, 2,824

Philip Benigno, R, 2,692

Luis Torres, D, 1,640

EASTERN LANCASTER COUNTY

Thomas Wentzel, R, 3,316

Jackie Geyer, R, 3,236

Brian Conroy, R, 3,233

Kevin McCarroll, R, 3,217

Dina Maio, R, 3,152

Bryan Hower, D, 1,092

ELIZABETHTOWN AREA

Karen Sweigart, D/R, 4,215

Craig Hummer, D/R, 4,089

Terry Seiders, D/R, 4,011

Caroline Lalvani, D/R, 3,905

Michael Martin, R, 3,716

Kristy Moore, D, 2,467

EPHRATA AREA

Judy Beiler, R, 3,278

Trisha Good, R, 3,255

Timothy Stauffer, R, 3,216

Richard Gehman, R, 3,181

Chris Weber, R, 3,155

Suzanne Delahunt, D, 1,505

Jobany Bedoya, D, 1,455

LAMPETER-STRASBURG

Melissa Herr, D/R, 3,844

Scott Arnst, D/R, 3,765

Sign up for our newsletter

Audra Spahn, D/R, 3,622

James Byrnes, D/R, 3,583

Matthew Parido, R, 3,010

Susan Rhoades, D, 2,031

PENN MANOR

Donna Wert, R, 4,732

Mitchell Sweigart, R, 4,417

Joseph Fullerton, R, 4,344

Carlton Rintz, R, 4,343

Wardell Jackson, R, 4,307

Ruth Crawford-Fisher, D, 2,898

LANCASTER

Kareena Rios, D, 6,733

Robin Goodson, D, 6,659

Edith Gallagher, D, 6,551

Ramon Escudero, D, 6,392

Randolph Carney, D, 5,956

J.S. Woody Chandler, NPA, 1,590

SOLANCO

Brian Musser, R, 830

Byron Graybeal, R, 726

Glenn Robinson, D, 255

WARWICK

Todd Rucci, R, 3,928

Lisa Miller, R, 3,855

Leslie Penkunas, R, 3,593

Nelson Peters, R, 3,585

C. Edward Browne, R, 3,484

Scott Althouse, D, 2,559

Anne Pyle, D, 2,548

Lynn Stover, D, 2,408

Deborah Ehleiter, D, 2,176

David Morgan, D, 2,133