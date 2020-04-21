It took seven years, but Manheim Township High School is back on top in Lancaster County.

The suburban school was ranked the best high school in the county – and 68th in the state – in the latest batch of annual high school rankings released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.

It’s the first year Manheim Township ranked No. 1 in the county since 2013.

Other high-ranking county high schools include Lampeter-Strasburg, 70th in the state, and Hempfield, 91st. Lampeter-Strasburg topped the chart last year after Penn Manor reigned supreme from 2015 to 2018.

U.S. News assessed more than 17,700 traditional public high schools, charter schools, STEM schools and magnet schools nationwide, including 671 in Pennsylvania.

Culling data from the U.S. Department of Education and The College Board and other sources, it ranked schools based on college readiness, or performance on advanced placement or International Baccalaureate exams; math and reading proficiency on standardized tests; outcomes of black, Hispanic and low-income students; and graduation rates.

Pennsylvania placed 15th in the nation with 26.5% of schools ranked in the top 25% nationally.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

High-performing schools near, but outside of, Lancaster County, include Downingtown STEM Academy (2nd in the state) and Conestoga High School (4th) in Chester County, York Suburban Senior High School (53rd) in York County and Palmyra Area Senior High School (93rd) in Lebanon County.

The top-ranked high school in the state was Julia R. Masterman Secondary School in Philadelphia. The nation’s best-ranked high school was Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia.

Related coverage